RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in the Triangle were without power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina.

Duke Energy reported more than 9,000 outages in the Triangle as of just after 2 p.m.

CBS 17’s weather team says sustained winds between 20-30 mph, with gusts ranging between 30-50 mph, may have caused some of these outages.

The National Weather Service has also issued a tornado watch for several Triangle counties.

If you have a power outage, you can report it to Duke Energy here, text “OUT” to 57801, or via the Duke Energy app.

You can also call 800-769-3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas in western North Carolina or 800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress in the central and eastern part of the state.

Click here to see Duke Energy’s Outage Map for the latest information.