DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of the tractor-trailer that was involved in fiery crash died, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday.

Richard Llamas, 59, of Florida, was airlifted by Life Flight to UNC Hospitals following the four-vehicle crash, Trooper C.J. McIntosh told CBS 17.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. just south of mile marker 72, which is at U.S. 421 in Dunn, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The tractor-trailer that was hauling a load of cookies hit an overpass at nearby Pope Road and burst into flames, possibly damaging the bridge, state officials said.

Southbound Interstate 95 in Harnett County for nearly five hours Saturday, officials said.

The driver of a Camaro had minor injuries after swerving to avoid the crashing tractor-trailer.

The drivers of two other cars that crashed trying to avoid the trailer-trailer wreck were not injured, according to McIntosh.