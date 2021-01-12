Traffic circle in Pittsboro to be improved thanks to $2.48 million contract

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Improvements are coming to a traffic circle in the town of Pittsboro.

The traffic circle is the one that carries traffic into the heart of town at U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 64 Business.

A Raleigh contractor was awarded $2.48 million dollars in October to make it safer for pedestrians and drivers.

Crews are expected to mill and resurface about 250 feet of roadway stemming from the traffic circle in each direction.

Construction started on Monday, January 11 and is expected to continue through the end of October 2021, weather permitting.

A detour is in place for truck and through traffic. The U.S. 15-501 detour will follow N.C. 87 and U.S. 64 Bypass, which will also serve as the detour for U.S. 64 Business.

NCDOT said the Town of Pittsboro will also have detours for local traffic to access points near the construction site.

According to the department of transportation, this is the first phase of a broader project to improve about two miles of U.S. 15-501 in Pittsboro, widening and constructing roadway and streetscape improvements between south of U.S. 64 Business and Powell Place Lane near the Bypass.