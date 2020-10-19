Traffic collision closes I-95 south in Nash County

GOLD ROCK, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision has closed Interstate-95 south in Nash County early Monday.
A tractor-trailer hauling thousands of pounds of spooled paper overturned just after 7:30 a.m. near exit 145 – which is north of I-95’s interchange with Highway 64, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
There have been no injuries reported in connection with this incident.
A detour is in place:
Motorists must use Exit 145 for NC-4. Merge onto NC-4 and then immediately turn right onto NC-48. Continue on NC-48 to Thomas A. Betts Parkway and turn right. Continue on Thomas A. Betts Parkway to NC-43 and turn right. Continue on NC-43 to re-access I-95 near Exit 141.
Traffic is likely to be affected throughout the morning.
