ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wednesday traffic stop involving a window-tint violation led to a stolen-gun charge for one man and a cocaine charge for another, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Halifax County deputy with a K-9 was on patrol in the area of Karen Street in Roanoke Rapids when he tried to stop a white Hyundai Sonata on a window-tint violation.

The vehicle continued down Karen Street turning onto Allendale Drive and came to a stop as the passenger-door opened. The driver placed both hands out the driver’s window and began to yell, “I have a gun”.

Another deputy arrived to assist with the stop. The deputy approached the passenger side and noticed the passenger dumping white powder on the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies removed the driver, Andrew Alexton Messiah Jr., 22, and the passenger, Connie Ussery Parker, 35, both of Roanoke Rapids from the vehicle.

An investigation uncovered that Messiah was in possession of a stolen firearm and that Parker was found to be in possession of cocaine, as well as, marijuana.

Parker was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of cocaine,

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine,

maintain vehicle for sales of controlled substance,

possession drug paraphernalia, and

window-tint violation since he was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Parker received a $30,000 secured bond.

Messiah Jr. was charged with:

possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and

driving while license revoked.

He received a $10,000.00 secured bond.

Both were placed in the Halifax County Jail.