ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in late January led to gun charges for three men, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Jan. 27, a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy saw a brown Chevy SUV displaying a registration plate with a tinted cover concealing the license plate number, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy made a traffic stop of the SUV at South McDaniel Street in the parking lot of a Dollar General. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he made contact with 33-year-old Donavon Tyrell Bullock of Whitakers, a news release said.

The deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

While conducting the traffic stop, the deputy noticed the front passenger, 33-year-old Donnee Fruitkwan Bradley, of Enfield, and the rear passenger, Javonte’ Marquez Bradley, 31, of Whitakers, moving around inside the vehicle.

After conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle, two AR-style rifles, a semi-automatic handgun, and 6.7 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the rifles had been reported as stolen from Rocky Mount in 2020.

Bullock was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a Scheduled VI controlled substance and an equipment violation. He received a $2,000 bond.

Bradley was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He received a $5,000 bond.

All three have court dates for Feb. 13.