OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Friday night of a speeding vehicle led to guns and drugs charges for three Durham men, two of whom are felons.

At 8:39 p.m., a Granville County Sheriff’s deputy saw a silver Infinity car traveling at a high rate of speed on N.C. 56 in Creedmoor, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle did not have any tail lights on and appeared not to have a license plate.

The deputy stopped the vehicle near 702 Main St. in Creedmoor. The deputy saw two people in the front seat of the vehicle and one person seated in the rear-passenger seat.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy approached the vehicle stopping at the back-passenger window and knocked on it. As soon as the window rolled down, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Creedmoor Police Department officers then arrived, and the occupants of the vehicle were asked to step out of the vehicle.

Upon the passenger in the rear seat exiting the vehicle, the deputy saw what appeared to be a bag of marijuana in a rear compartment of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. During the subsequent search of the vehicle, three handguns and 45.8 grams of marijuana were discovered.

The driver of the vehicle, Chukwunonso Nwogalanya, was charged with felony possession of marijuana and given a $7,000 secured bond.

The front-seat passenger, Demonte Gatewood, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, as a Glock 23 was found in between the seat he occupied and the center console, the sheriff’s office said. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

The rear-seat passenger, Aaron Bishop, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon as a Glock 29 was found under the front-passenger seat, both visible and easily accessible from the seat occupied by him, the sheriff’s office said. He was given a $30,000 secured bond and also served with a warrant out of Durham for assault by pointing a gun, for which he was given a $1,000 secured bond.

A Glock 43X was also found further under the front-passenger seat, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone having further information in reference to this investigation are asked to contact the Granville County Sheriff Office at 919-693-3213.