ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A routine traffic stop led to two arrests in Rocky Mount on Thursday, police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Special Operations Division’s Traffic Unit conducted a traffic stop for illegal window tint in the 800 block of Starling Way that led to the discovery of multiple illegal drugs.

Officers searched the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, they said in a release on Friday. A K-9 sniff also detected illegal narcotics, police said.

Officers seized the following:

54.20 grams of Heroin (182 bindles);

15.25 grams of powder Cocaine;

5.85 grams of Crack Cocaine;

5.95 grams of Marijuana;

More than $700 in cash.

Jermaine Pratt, 32, and Destiny Moss, 27, were charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.



Jermaine Pratt, left and Destiny Moss, right (Rocky Mount Police Department).

Moss was also charged with maintaining a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Moss and Pratt each received a $30,000 secured bond and were taken to the Nash County Detention Facility.