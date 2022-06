CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies pulled over a motorist for driving erratically on Tuesday to find he had been shot, officials said.

Orange County deputies stopped the vehicle in front of McDougle Middle school on Old Fayetteville Road around 3 p.m.

Deputies said the car had been moving erratically before the stop.

It was then learned the driver had been shot but further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

