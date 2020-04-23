Traffic stop leads to man’s arrest on drug, gun possession charges, Robeson County deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop resulted in a Robeson County man being arrested for numerous drug charges and possession of an AR-15 rifle by a felon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Alejandro Acevedo, 23, of Fairmont was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Wire Grass and Little Rod roads. Deputies found Xanax pills, heroin, fentanyl, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, and an AR-15. Additional drug paraphernalia was seized after searching his home, deputies said.

Acevedo was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II and IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana up to a half ounce; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Acevedo is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

