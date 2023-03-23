SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine after he was stopped Tuesday by Lee County Sheriff’s deputies.

The stop happened in the area of Edwards and Nicholson roads, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle driven by 27-year-old Steven Trent Goins was subsequently searched due to a positive K-9 alert.

The search uncovered around 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Goins is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, and felony maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling a controlled substance.

Goins was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $400,000 bond.