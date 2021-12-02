Traffic stop results in cocaine, oxycodone bust in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police performed a traffic stop Wednesday night that resulted in multiple drug busts after officers searched a vehicle.

The police department said it observed drug activity involving the vehicle it eventually stopped, and the search revealed the driver, Travonta Whitaker, 26, was in possession of cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana.

Whitaker is charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He received a $75,000 bond and a court date of Dec. 16.