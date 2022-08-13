MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night.

At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.

They say the driver of the Cadillac refused to stop and pulled into a home near the 2900 block of Modest Road.

The driver then jumped from the SUV and fled on foot, according to reports. Deputies caught and arrested him shortly after.

Deputies identified the driver as 27-year-old Byron Dwayne Locklear, of Maxton.

According to a release, they seized about 13 ounces of marijuana and $1,269.

(Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

Locklear is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

He was booked into the Hoke County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.