Police show the more than 54 pounds of marijuana seized from the traffic stop. (Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.)

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said it found more than 54 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday.

Police investigators stopped a vehicle that was subject to an ongoing investigation, they said. During the stop, they found black duffel bags in the rear of the rental vehicle that contained an unknown amount of vacuumed sealed bags containing marijuana, police said.

Police later learned that there were more than 54 pounds of weed.

The two men in the vehicle were arrested.

Brandon Williams, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of narcotics.

The other man, Mohamed Jaber, of Dearborn, Michigan, faces the same charges.

Both were placed in the Halifax County Jail without bond.