Drugs and paraphernalia found during the traffic stop in the area of N.C. 48 and Smith Church Road. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two traffic stops on Thursday led to drug charges for two North Carolina men.

A Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black Hyundai for speeding in the area of U.S. 158 and Dickens Road in Roanoke Rapids, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy identified the driver as 45-year-old Tyrone Mills, of Roanoke Rapids, and learned that Mills’ driver’s license was suspended for a 2018 DWI.

During the traffic stop, a search of the Hyundai was conducted and cocaine was found inside, the sheriff’s office said. Mills was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

Mills was given a $2,500 bond with a court date of Dec. 28.

Later that day, a sheriff’s detective was in the area of N.C. 48 and Smith Church Road, also in Roanoke Rapids, when he noticed a Toyota Camry with a damaged headlight and a faulty license plate light, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon a routine check of the registration plate, the detective learned that the plate showing was to another type of vehicle.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the detective noticed several items of drug paraphernalia, including syringes on the floorboard of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

After searching the vehicle, the detective found methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, digital scales and various other items of drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle, Jeremy Russell Currin, 45, of Garysburg, was arrested and charged with:

• felony possession of methamphetamine;

• possession of drug paraphernalia, and

• possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Currin was given a $15,000 bond with a court date of Dec. 28.

A passenger, 29-year-old Danielle Alex Baker, of Vanceboro, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.