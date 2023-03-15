PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in the theft of a forestry mulcher skid steer loader and a dump trailer.

The sheriff’s office said the skid steer and trailer were taken around 10 a.m. on March 4 in the Moncure area.

That person was driving a white Ram truck with black wheels that he attached to the trailer with the skid steer loaded on it. Deputies released photos of the truck involved along with the trailer.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information to contact Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Massey at 919-545-8112 or e-mail him at chris.massey@chathamsheriff.com