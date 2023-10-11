SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were spotted and arrested Monday at an apartment complex they were already banned from, according to Southern Pines police.
While officers conducted a trespassing investigation, Jermaine Michael Quick, 44, and Kovacs Kieron Troutman, 40, both of Southern Pines, were spotted in a vehicle. They were seen and stopped by an investigator at the Brookside Park Apartments on South Mechanic Street.
Police found paraphernalia and a Kimber handgun during the investigation, in addition to a little more than three grams of cocaine and less than a quarter-gram of marijuana.
Quick and Troutman received a combined 18 charges.
Quick has not been given a bond and is in the Moore County Detention Center pending a hearing on Nov. 2. His charges include:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Carrying a concealed firearm;
- Simple possession of marijuana;
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (second degree); and
- Trespassing and driving while license suspended.
Troutman also has no bond and a hearing date in Moore County court of Nov. 2. He is charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine;
- Felony possession of cocaine;
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance;
- Simple possession of marijuana;
- Possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Carrying a concealed firearm;
- Second-degree trespassing; and
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.