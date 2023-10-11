SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were spotted and arrested Monday at an apartment complex they were already banned from, according to Southern Pines police.

While officers conducted a trespassing investigation, Jermaine Michael Quick, 44, and Kovacs Kieron Troutman, 40, both of Southern Pines, were spotted in a vehicle. They were seen and stopped by an investigator at the Brookside Park Apartments on South Mechanic Street.

Police found paraphernalia and a Kimber handgun during the investigation, in addition to a little more than three grams of cocaine and less than a quarter-gram of marijuana.

Quick and Troutman received a combined 18 charges.

Quick has not been given a bond and is in the Moore County Detention Center pending a hearing on Nov. 2. His charges include:

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

Carrying a concealed firearm;

Simple possession of marijuana;

Possession of drug paraphernalia (second degree); and

Trespassing and driving while license suspended.

Troutman also has no bond and a hearing date in Moore County court of Nov. 2. He is charged with: