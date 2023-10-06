CARY N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of 911 positions are empty across the Triangle as agencies push to fill positions.

Raleigh-Wake 911 is looking to fill 28 positions. Their next academy starts January 11, according to Emergency Communications Director Dominick Nutter.

Durham County’s website shows that their emergency communications team is short 29 employees.

In Orange County, Community Relations Director Todd McGee said applications to fill 13 dispatch vacancies just closed this week.

Cary 911’s Emergency Communications Operations Supervisor Jeremy Schwartzman said the department has only three more spots to fill.

“911 call centers are designed, to accommodate a certain level of volume, whether they be calls in helping responders in the field,” Schwartzman said. “So having a full team able to accommodate all the needs that come in is really critical to making sure public safety is what it needs to be.”

In terms of starting pay, Schwartzman said telecommunicators start just above $50,000. The City of Raleigh is starting dispatchers at $44,300 and Durham county job openings online start around $39,000 for call takers and $41,000 for communications officers.