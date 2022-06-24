RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle Abortion Access Coalition (TAAC) displayed two banners on two highway overpasses on Friday to combat disinformation about abortion access in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

One banner is on a pedestrian bridge over I-440 in Raleigh. The other banner is displayed on the I-40 pedestrian bridge at Southpoint in Durham.

“The main purpose of the banner is to get ahead of the disinformation and ensure that people know that no matter what, abortion remains legal and accessible in North Carolina,” Kelsea McClain said, the founder of TAAC.

The Supreme Court decision means that more than 25 states are expected to lose the right to have an abortion. Residents of other surrounding states may seek abortions in North Carolina.

“We will remain committed to this fight and we won’t back down no matter what happens,” McClain said.