Triangle-based lab to test ACC, Big South athletes for COVID-19, get results in under 24 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After surpassing one million COVID-19 tests, a local company is taking on the challenge of testing college athletes in two prominent conferences prior to gameday.

Triangle-based Mako Medical Labs is partnering with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big South Conference to provide COVID-19 testing.

Mako Medical will be using a nasal swab to test players and staff one day before games and turning around results in less than 24 hours.

Mako Medical COO Josh Arant says to date there have been no inconclusive test results that have plagued other companies.

“The more that you get to know on processing these samples the more efficient that you become,” said Arant. “I think it’s a combination of all. We’ve been able to scale the equipment and staff. We’ve learned as we’ve become more efficient to process these tests as well.”

The increased demand for testing has allowed Mako Medical to expand and add 100 jobs at their Henderson location.

For more information about Mako Medical jobs click here.