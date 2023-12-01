RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A central North Carolina organization is playing a big part in the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The United States is among 190 countries that are participating.

Coming off what the World Meteorological Organization calls the hottest year in human history, the majority of the world’s nations will spend the next few days in Dubai talking about how to combat, control and live with climate change.

Based in Research Triangle Park, RTI International brings to the summit a unique perspective as both a research institute and an organization that helps implement solutions in more than eighty countries. While in Dubai, director of Energy and Climate at RTI’s Center for Climate Solutions Robyn Camp spoke with CBS 17 on the summit.

“We do have some tools, we do have some insights, we do have some solutions that we found through our research. And our goal is to connect with people to help make those known, to identify opportunities where our unique experience and skillset can make a difference,” said Camp.

This year one of the focuses of the 28th Conference of the Parties or COP28, is the impact climate change has on health. That includes disease, like the recent global spike of malaria. “To really shine a light on how important and how critical it is to be aware and to be mindful of the impacts on health from climate change,” said Camp.

Camp said RTI’s research helps create models that communities can use to make plans, create policy and help find necessary funding.

“Being able to understand that is really critical for both understanding, you know, the availability of food for understanding how it’s going to affect water and that that may be used for hydropower to generate electricity for managing sanitation and health and communities,” said Camp.

“We’re a nonprofit. And so, we can keep coming back to that. That’s who we are. We’re not here with an agenda other than improving the human condition, other than using science to inform. To inform the right outcome. The science is not easy, but in many ways, the science is the easiest part of this global challenge that we have. The science is there, but it’s identifying, analyzing and assessing it,” Camp added.

Solutions, including green energy, often have their own direct and local economic impact.

“What are the jobs that are needed? What’s the training that’s needed? How do we set people up so that solutions and these jobs are more inclusive for women and minorities, people that are vulnerable, that they can be part of the solution? That’s just one example,” Camp said.

Camp also pointed to the big challenge of scaling up the planet’s use of renewable energy. Solar and wind, she said, are the two technologies that seem to have the greatest potential in many countries of the world.

“So, it’s a really powerful solution,” Camp said. “There’re not just climate reasons, but there are also national security reasons like what we saw during COVID. Countries that relied on energy fuels, either oil and gas or coal, that came from another country, the supply chains were disrupted, and they weren’t able to run their power plants. If you’ve got solar and wind and it’s in the borders of your country then you have the security from having that energy yourself.”