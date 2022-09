The “City of Oaks,” Raleigh, NC, pitched in this nature shot in celebration of 919 Day.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple cities and others in the Triangle took to social media to celebrate 919 Day on Monday.

Each year on September 19, in observance of the 919 area code that connects many central North Carolina businesses and residents, a handful of fun shout out posts appear on social media.

So far, both Raleigh and Durham have gotten creative on social media to celebrate the day.

Happy #919Day, Raleigh! What's your favorite thing about your city? pic.twitter.com/o9VSM62bgr — City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) September 19, 2022

And RDU and the Carolina Hurricanes even got in on the fun.