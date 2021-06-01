Triangle construction companies desperate for more workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several construction companies in the area say they desperately need more workers.

We’re hearing from one company who said they’re doing whatever they can to bring in more applications.

Flatiron Construction said they’re working on a dozen projects right now. As a result, they’re putting up “now hiring” signs wherever they can, hoping to fill 50 to 100 job positions as soon as possible.

“If we’re unable to fill the positions, obviously that can have an impact on the project schedule. Obviously the cost implications,” said Caleb Linn, area manager for Flatiron Construction.

This is what a lot of people in the construction industry say they’re running into: a lot of companies are hiring but the applications are coming in slow.

Flatiron crews are working on a future stretch of N.C. 540 in Apex but not having enough people means added work for the workers on site.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to fill most of the positions and keep the project on track. We’ve had some people having to wear multiple hats in order to do that,” Linn said.

Linn said they’re doing whatever they can to compete with the other companies who are facing the same hiring troubles.

“Competitive health and wellness benefits we have a 401(k) package that we offer. Right now, we’re offering sign-on bonuses for select positions, key positions that we need to fill,” he said.

The company says even though they’re understaffed, they’re still aiming to finish the N.C. 540 project in 2023.

If you’re interested in applying, click here.