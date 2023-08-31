DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal health officials are moving a step closer to easing restrictions on marijuana.

The Department of Health and Human Services is recommending for the Drug Enforcement Administration to reclassify marijuana – moving it from a Schedule 1 drug, on par with heroin and cocaine, to Schedule 3, a move that could loosen federal restrictions.

The move would also reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.

Sean Parekh, who owns Cannabliss Dispensary in Durham and Chapel Hill, tells CBS 17 he’s cautiously optimistic about the move.

“Yes, like, movements are being made but until the actual classification happens and it’s set in stone, that’s when my honest full relief will be there,” Parekh said.

The dispensary sells products with CBD and THC, which are the substances found in marijuana. Parekh believes loosening restrictions could mean more shops like his but he’s okay with that because of the possible health benefits it could bring to people.

“I would be happy if there are as many centers like us doing it the right way,” Parekh said.

Right now, there’s no set timetable on how long the reclassification process could take.

CBS 17 reached out to state leaders on both sides of the aisle for a response. We haven’t heard back from Democratic leaders but the Republican Party declined to comment.