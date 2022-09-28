RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Raleigh, to Wendell to Cary, some of the Triangle’s largest fall events are having to adapt to the incoming rain and wind from Hurricane Ian.

From now, until Saturday night, the best of bluegrass music will still play at the IBMA: World of Bluegrass festival this weekend.

But rather than welcoming over 100,000 people outside in downtown Raleigh, the event has moved into the convention center and Duke Performing Arts Center.

“The street fest is so much fun but it’s fun in the convention center too and I hope people decide to come out in spite of the rain,” musician Becky Buller said.

In Cary, the beer will still flow at Koka Booth Amphitheater for the annual Triangle Oktoberfest, which raises money for charity, both Friday and Saturday.

“Some great food and a great selection of beer, we haven’t cancelled any of our beer, we just cut it back the volume. We’re still going to have over 50 beers to try,” Triangle Oktoberfest Burgermeister Craig Duerr said.

But it will have some changes to keep guests safe and as dry as possible, like lining more tents together between covered areas and moving the kids section to the stage.

“This is a great area to spread out when you have beer tents and food vendors and kid areas. We are going to take that whole concept and compact it together,” Duerr said.

The North Carolina Zoo will close Friday and Saturday and the public will have to wait a few more weeks to enjoy Wendell’s Fall Harvest Festival, postponed until November 5 at the Ashley Wall Town Hall Square.

“So, still the parade will take place. We will have the band. We will have kids village. So, everything’s still on, just a different Saturday,” Melisa Bass with the Wendell Chamber of Commerce said.