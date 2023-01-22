RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl.

“I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said Duff while attending a fentanyl awareness event Saturday near Downtown Raleigh.

“It took us a year to really find out what happened,” the Johnston County mother added. “We knew it was drugs involved but we didn’t know to the extent of what.”

The U.S. Department of Justice says Fentanyl is an opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin. From July 2021 to June 2022, the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported more than 3,000 deaths connected to the deadly drug.

Duff believes her daughter was not only unaware of ingesting fentanyl, but also believes it only took a small amount to have deadly consequences.

Duff couldn’t hold back her tears when telling others that her daughter’s birthday would have been celebrated a week ago.

While listening to the stories from other families on Saturday, Duff said, “It hurts so bad, to see so many of them, to know that so many mamas share the same pain that I feel.”

Attending rallies, spreading awareness in schools and connecting with people through her non-profit has helped the mother find a sense of healing.

“And that’s what I did, I took my pain into purpose,” she said.

Joined by families and groups who traveled from across the country, Duff hopes to spread awareness that will lead to more resources as well as changes at the state and federal levels.

She said cases like her daughter’s have been difficult to prosecute and often have little evidence to hold people accountable.

“Talk about it in your churches, your communities, in your schools… talk about it at your dinner table… Let people know that this drug is out there,” she warned.