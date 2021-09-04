Triangle families focus on staying safe from COVID-19 while heading outdoors for holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, experts are worried about a possible spike following the long Labor Day weekend.

But that didn’t stop people from using the day Saturday to get back to enjoying some of their favorite activities.

People hit the lake, park and hiking trails to enjoy the weather and the long holiday weekend.

The long weekend comes as just Thursday the state reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases.

There were no large groups visible out on the lakes as families there stayed socially distanced from the others. It was more of the same at Moore Park as some people wore masks and socially distanced and others did not.

Many families say they’re still being cautious about COVID-19 as they get back to family outings around the Triangle.

“Yeah we’re keeping our distance when we’re out and about, only spending time with vaccinated folks and really trying to reduce our exposure,” said Shannon Draper, a Raleigh resident.

“Yeah, we’re doing everything outdoors. The kids wanted to go into Marbles Museum but we said ‘no we’re not comfortable yet.’ We’re still doing everything outside,” said Allison Caldrone, a Wake Forest resident.

They hope their efforts will mean a more normal holiday season later this year.