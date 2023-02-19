RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Experts say another rise in gas prices is around the corner.

As of Sunday, AAA shows the average price in Raleigh at $3.28 a gallon and $3.21 statewide.

Experts expect those numbers to rise as we get closer to spring break and summer, but how much of a rise can we expect?

After all, we remember when prices hit $5 a gallon last year in 2022.

Data from the U.S. Department of Energy shows oil production is going up, and N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden tells CBS 17 that should help make those prices a little lower this year.

“Frackers, for example, and drillers are really out there drilling for oil. If that happens and if China does buy more but not tremendously more, then we could see a typical summer where gas prices stay under $4 a gallon,” Walden said.

Remember when gas was around two dollars a gallon? CBS 17 asked Walden about the chances of seeing that again.

He believes the best opportunity for that to happen comes if more people buy electric vehicles and demand for gas-powered vehicles drops.

“Anything that reduces buying and the supply is the same that’s going to drive the price down,” Walden said.

While experts are forecasting lower prices than what we saw last year, anything can suddenly change that, such as OPEC deciding to raise prices or a catastrophic event in Ukraine.