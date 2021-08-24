Triangle housing markets continue to soar in national rankings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle’s booming housing market continues to climb in some national rankings.

Wallethub puts three area municipalities high on its list of the top real estate markets, while a separate study by DeedClaim says demand is so strong in both Raleigh and Durham that they have two of the largest housing shortages in the country.

Wallethub puts Raleigh at No. 9 on its list of large real-estate markets while its list of mid-sized cities has Durham at No. 4 and Cary at No. 7.

It also ranks Durham seventh and Cary 12th among the best places to buy a house.

The challenge, of course, is finding one: Wallethub says Durham has one of the three fewest median days on the market.

And the DeedClaim study says the Raleigh metropolitan area has a shortage of 1,335 housing units — one of the largest in the country. Durham ranks 16th with a shortage of more than 150. Those shortages are based on the gap between supply and demand by Realtor.com.

Wallethub based its rankings on measures that include forecasted home prices, median appreciation, median days on the market and the share of underwater mortgages.