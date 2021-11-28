Triangle nonprofit packages more than 100,000 meals for schools in Haiti, Nicaragua

Note: The above video highlights a previous campaign by Rise Against Hunger in 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of volunteers here in the Triangle spent the weekend packing more than 100,000 meals for people in need.

Volunteers with the nonprofit “Rise Against Hunger” worked all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday with plans of reaching 100,000 meals — but they’re on track to reach 125,000 meals. The packages include rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and a vitamin packet.

“They’re all culturally neutral, they’re religiously neutral. They’re a good base meal with a lot of high protein,” said Darron Stover with Rise Against Hunger.

When the food is all packed up and ready to go, the nonprofit will send it to school feeding programs in countries like Haiti and Nicaragua.

Karen Gard, her daughter Avery and the rest of their family are putting together some of the kits.

“It’s just a great time for (Avery) and her brother to learn about giving to others and people who are less fortunate,” Gard said.

The nonprofit says all of its services are focused internationally and not locally.