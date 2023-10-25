RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event is meant to encourage people to remove unused or unneeded prescription medications from their homes to “prevent drug misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” according to the DEA.
There will be a few sites in the Triangle that will be open Saturday to collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs — no questions asked. The service is free and anonymous.
The following sites will be open Saturday for medication drop off from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
- Falls River Pharmacy – 10930 Raven Ridge Rd., Raleigh
- Wegmans – 1200 Wake Towne Dr., Raleigh
- Wegmans – 11051 Ligon Mill Rd., Wake Forest
- Wegmans – 3710 Davis Dr., Morrisville
- Cary Police Department – 120 Wilkinson Ave., Cary
- Dorothy N. Johnson Community Center – 501 Rainey Ave., Hillsborough
- Wegmans – 1810 Fordham Blvd., Chapel Hill
- Creedmoor Community Center – 114 Douglas Dr., Creedmoor
- Person County Sheriff’s Office – 120 Court St., Roxboro (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)