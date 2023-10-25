RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is meant to encourage people to remove unused or unneeded prescription medications from their homes to “prevent drug misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” according to the DEA.

There will be a few sites in the Triangle that will be open Saturday to collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs — no questions asked. The service is free and anonymous.

The following sites will be open Saturday for medication drop off from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted: