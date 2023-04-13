DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Around 12 percent of Raleigh’s police force is made up of women. In Chapel Hill, it’s 13 percent.

And in Durham, Police Chief Patrice Andrews said 17 percent isn’t enough.

“I never wanted to be a law enforcement officer, but I did it because I had other people with me that helped me through it,” she said. “You never do it alone.”

Police chiefs from across the Triangle came together in downtown Durham Wednesday afternoon to discuss a bill aimed at recruiting more women to law enforcement.

“I think we need to really get rid of that stigma that’s associated with being a woman in this profession; that you have to be one of the guys and you don’t,” Andrews said. “As a matter of fact, we want you to be unique.”

The Supporting Women COPS Act, introduced by Congresswomen Deborah Ross (D-2) and Valerie Foushee (D-4), would establish a task force required to recommend hiring standards for officers.

Raleigh Chief Estella Patterson recalled a moment that inspired her.

“Our supervisor, the leader of the team, making the comment ‘there is no place for women in policing,’” Patterson said. “To those who know me, know that I was extremely bothered by what he said.”

The proposed bill also offers states a five percent increase in federal funding each year.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew says her department, as well as others, hopes to increase its force of women to 30 percent by the year 2030.

“I think about the officer who is a mother who pulls over to help a new mom suddenly deliver her baby on the side of the road, relating to her experience in only the way a mother can,” Lehew said.

Women make up just 12 percent of the nation’s police force.