Triangle pushing for global multi-sporting event for summer 2027

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s like the Olympics, but for student-athletes.

The FISU World University Games are described as one of the biggest multi-sporting events in the world.

“No community in North Carolina has ever gotten that designation for a global event this stature,” said Hill Carrow.

Carrow is the CEO of the Triangle Sports Commission and one of the people working to bring the summer event to the Triangle in 2027.

“What you’ll see in Tokyo this summer are about 15,000 in what’s called that official delegation. This event has between 10,000 and 11,000,” Carrow said.

Carrow said it would cost about $90 million to put on, but said the area, by and large, has the infrastructure to support it.

“This event, when it goes to other countries, often they have to build a lot of the facilities,” he said.

Carrow said that it helps that the area is surrounded by colleges and universities. He also pointed out that there are more than 26,500 hotel rooms across the Triangle.

“Really, the added benefit of that is that we have the dorms and dining services to house the athletes and we have the sports venues. Not all the venues will be on university campuses, although we would use a lot of those. We would also use municipal facilities, county facilities, [and] even private facilities,” he explained.

Carrow also helped bring the Olympic Festival to the Triangle in the late 1980s. He said the formal bidding period starts in September.