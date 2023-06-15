RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham is the 11th best metro area in the country for young, working professionals.

U.S. News just released its annual ranking, looking at 150 of the most populous metro areas in the country. Rankings were based on job market, desirability and overall affordable cost of living.

Even with increasing housing costs, U.S. News says when compared to other top cities on the list, rent-to-earnings ratio remains relatively low.

U.S. News just ranked the Triangle as the third best place to live in the country.

So, where are the top cities for young professionals?

They include San Jose, San Francisco and Boulder, Colorado.

