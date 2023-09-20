RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A groundbreaking research study will offer free health tests to newborns in North Carolina up to four weeks old.

RTI International announced Wednesday that it will begin to offer an Early Check study; a genome sequencing to screen for hundreds of childhood-onset genetic conditions and assess a newborn’s risk of developing type 1 diabetes. Enrollment for the study is expected to begin Thursday, Sept. 28.

“This is the first study in the U.S. to offer both genome sequencing and genetic risk scores for type 1 diabetes on a statewide basis,” said Holly Peay, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at RTI International and the project’s lead investigator.

“We are grateful for the funding provided for this expansion and excited to partner with GeneDx and Illumina, which together bring tremendous experience with genome sequencing, a capability that has the potential to transform health care for young children,” Dr. Peay said.

Early Check, which began in 2018, is led by RTI and UNC-Chapel Hill. The study offers newborn screening, under research protocol, that supplements the standard newborn screening conducted in N.C. shortly after birth.

The additional screening is free and offered to newborns who are enrolled in the study by their parents when they are four weeks old or younger.

“There are many rare but treatable genetic disorders that can cause serious problems in infants and children for which we have previously had no method to screen,” said Cynthia M. Powell, M.D., a lead investigator for Early Check who is a professor of pediatrics and genetics in the UNC School of Medicine. “With the use of genomic sequencing, we now have a method to detect many of these before a child develops symptoms and hopefully improve their health outcomes.”

Click here to learn more about Early Check and how to participate.