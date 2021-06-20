Triangle sees heavy rains, winds on Father’s Day as Tropical Depression Claudette approaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy winds and rain greeted people across the Triangle all day long on Father’s Day Sunday, as Tropical Depression Claudette moved closer to North Carolina.

The weather made simple everyday tasks like grocery shopping and driving a challenge. The storm system is expected to pass over North Carolina.

“It’s not great. I drove from Charlotte this morning and so I had to drive through all of it — it was pretty terrifying. Lots of accidents even just going from Wade Avenue to Poole Road I probably passed like three or four accidents with cops directing traffic and everything,” said Riley Ellingson, a Raleigh resident

Flooded pockets on roads were visible throughout the day at some exit points along the Beltline as drivers took their time to pass through safely.

The rain continued on and off for much of the day but tapered off later in the evening.

At the coast, an area from Little River Inlet through Duck, in North Carolina is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning according to the National Hurricane Center.

This is in addition to a Tropical Storm Watch running from South Santee River in South Carolina to Little River inlet.

Claudette is also expected to cause water levels in many coastal areas to rise one to three feet above their normal levels.