DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Millions of small businesses are rolling out their best deals for “Small Business Saturday” and hoping it can help them as they bounce back from the pandemic while also dealing with inflation.

Customers showed up before the doors opened at “The Zen Succulent” plant shop in Durham.

It’s a welcome sign for shop owner Megan Cain, who said they’re bouncing back from the pandemic, but inflation means she’s having to pay more for certain store needs.

“People are spending more for even containers to put plants in, so that’s trickling down to us.” Cain said. “Luckily, we’ve been able to stop that from trickling down to our customers as of now.”

Karen Casey owns “The Artisan Market 3-0-5” and tells CBS 17 it’s hard to make up for what was lost during the pandemic, but she believes a busy Black Friday and a busy Small Business Saturday will lead to an active holiday season.

“Lately, people are ready to shop for the holidays and more people are coming in than ever, which is fabulous,” Casey said.

“Small Business Saturday” started nationwide more than a decade ago and is always held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.