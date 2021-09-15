Triangle stores respond to Harris Teeter, Publix cutting hours over staffing issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting Wednesday evening, people are going to have fewer late-night grocery options in the Triangle.

Harris Teeter and Publix are cutting hours to help with the staffing shortages and COVID-19 issues.

The reduction in hours will remain in place indefinitely.

For Harris Teeter, people will now between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. to shop.

The company said this will allow its employees to take time off, process orders, clean the stores and better manage labor.

CBS 17 reached out to other grocery stores to see if they will be affected

Food Lion

“At this time, we do not have any plans to change our hours of operation. Our associates are committed to doing everything they can to safely nourish their neighbors.”

Target

“Target receives millions of applications each year and we’ve seen reduced turnover over the past year because of our industry-leading pay and benefits, inclusive culture and opportunities for growth and development. We plan to share more details about our overall holiday strategy in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!”

Lidl

“Our team is fully focused on store operations, and we would not be able to accommodate filming in store today. With regard to your specific questions, I can tell you that we are fully staffed and operating full hours at every location. The average Lidl US part-time employees works about 30 hours a week, and the average full-time employee works just over 40. We are proud to support all team members with a highly competitive wage and benefits package that includes healthcare and paid time off benefits for all full- and part-time employees. We know that a well-supported team is always a prerequisite for well-supported customers.”

CBS 17 also reached out to Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Costco, and Wegmans about their hours.

We’ll post any updates they send.