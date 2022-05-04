RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Schools across the Triangle are celebrating National Bike and Roll to School Day.

Wednesday morning, students and parents at Moore Square Magnet Middle School walked about a half-mile to school to celebrate.

The purpose is to encourage more families to consider getting to school on foot or bicycle.

“It’s better for the environment, it’s better for your health, and it’s better for quality of life,” said Ryan Brumfield with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “It’s an opportunity too for biking and walking to school, making sure that we’re thinking about safe, complete streets especially for our children that are walking to school each morning .”

The day also promotes less traffic congestion and less children involved in crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says out of 36,000 traffic crashes they had in 2019, over 1,000 of them involved children 14 and younger.

If you do have a child that walks to-and-from school, the NCDOT said it’s important to teach them safety tips like looking both ways when crossing the road.

“The important thing is to be mindful for vehicles, obviously, and watching, looking both ways, being patient, take your time, and just make sure you’re very observant of your surroundings,” said Brumfield.

The NCDOT also encourages drivers to be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists when on the street.