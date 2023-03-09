RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple towns in the greater Triangle area will see improvements in water and wastewater after the Local Government Commission approved $109 million in grants for projects.
Money for the work falls under the Viable Utility Reserve act passed by the General Assembly to help distressed local government units maintain, improve and replace public water and wastewater infrastructure, with a goal of working with other distressed local governments, according to a news release from State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
“A dependable source of clean drinking water and reliable wastewater systems are of the utmost importance for public health, environmental stewardship, quality of life and economic development,” said Folwell who chairs the LGC. “Many small towns and rural communities, in particular, as well as some urban centers face massive challenges providing those essential services due to shrinking tax bases and depopulation. The VUR is a vital stopgap to the decline.”
Asset Inventory and Assessment (AIA) Grants are conducted to determine the condition and needs of water and wastewater systems, to develop short-term and long-term action plans to keep the systems viable. Drinking water and wastewater grants pay for the physical repair, replacement and rehabilitation work.
Towns in the greater Triangle area that received AIA Grants
- Lucama in Wilson County — Sewer — $284,760
- Newton Grove in Sampson County — Sampson sewer — $314,000
- Seaboard in Northampton County — Wastewater system — $324,075
- Whitakers in Nash/Edgecombe counties — Sanitary sewer system — $384,045
Drinking water grants
- Black Creek in Wilson County — Ground-level storage tank and booster pump — $1.723M
- Enfield in Halifax County — Pkase 7 water-system improvements — $6.15M
- Rich Square in Northampton County — Phase 4 water improvements — $6.114M
- Stovall in Granville County — Water tank and water system rehabilitation, Phase 2 — $7.859M
Wastewater grants
- Pikeville in Wayne County — 2023 wastewater improvements — $1.940M
- Seaboard — WWTP & sewer-line replacement — $10.637M
In other LGC business:
- Wilson’s Mills in Johnston County got approval from the LGC on $1.5 million in financing to buy 11.5 acres of land and five existing buildings as town departments expand. The town expects to hire an additional 10 to 12 personnel by 2025. The current Town Hall houses 31 employees in a 900-square-foot building that is more than 100 years old and is at capacity.
- Wake County’s plan to refund $83.7 million in general obligation bonds to save nearly $4.3 million in lower interest costs was approved by the LGC.