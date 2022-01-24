Triangle’s winter ‘Restaurant Week’ returns despite labor shortages, food cost

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Restaurants throughout the Triangle are beginning their bi-annual event, Restaurant Week, today.

Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Apex, Morrisville, Cary and Holly Springs have restaurants participating in offering a select number of specials for a fixed price each day they are open, a news release said.

“During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $35 and $40) each day they are open,” a news release said. “Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and days of operation as many have changed due to the pandemic.”

The news release also said that it knew of four new restaurants partaking in the event this year: Market & Moss (Chapell Hill), Peck and plume (Cary), Saltgrass Steakhouse (Knightdale) and Urban Angeethi (Cary).

Triangle Boulevard did not release a full list of participating websites in its release, but a full list can be found here.

“Though participation is low this winter, we believe that…this event is important for that Carolina Comeback we all crave,” Kelly Stewart, the Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week, said.

Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.