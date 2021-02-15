Trio behind string of vehicles stolen from NC, SC Chevy dealerships, police say

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – Police now believe two men suspected of stealing vehicles from a Creedmoor Chevrolet dealership are also responsible for similar crimes at other North Carolina dealerships.

On Dec. 16, a black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and a red 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel Truck were stolen from Team Chevrolet of Creedmoor, located at 107 West Lyon St., Creedmoor police said.

It is believe three men who viewed the vehicles earlier that day were behind the theft. The suspects were seen driving a newer model silver Toyota Highlander at the time.















On Monday, Creedmoor police said the same suspects are likely connected to the theft of a 2017 yellow Chevrolet Corvette Stingray at a Wake Forest Dealership on Dec. 20.

The Stingray was stolen from Capital Chevrolet, located at 9820 Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest.

The suspects in the Wake Forest theft were seen driving the same newer model silver Toyota Highlander as the Creedmoor case.

Creedmoor police said the suspects would swap out key fobs during their initial visits to the dealerships.

Creedmoor police said they are working with several other agencies on the thefts. Those agencies include the National Insurance Crime Bureau, North Carolina DMV, License and Theft Bureau, Wake Forest Police Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, and South Carolina law enforcement agencies.

Creedmoor police said the same suspects are believed to be tied to multiple cases in other parts of North Carolina and in South Carolina.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Callers do not have to give their name or personal information. All callers are kept anonymous