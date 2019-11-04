Trooper injured in Vance County hit-and-run released from hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state trooper injured in a hit-and-run during a traffic stop in Vance County on Oct. 22 has been released from the hospital, the Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS 17.

Trooper Craig Hundley had pulled over a car along U.S. 1 near Sunrock Road in southern Vance County when he was hit, the Highway Patrol said.

He was transported to Duke Medical Center for treatment following the incident. The Highway Patrol said Monday he had been released from the hospital but would not provide further details.

Trooper Craig Hundley

Hundley was walking to the car he pulled over when a Buick hit him from behind.

A witness called 911 and began to help Hundley.

“He’s bleeding from the hip. You need to hurry,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

The caller told Hundley to keep still and that help was on the way.

“Hold on, sir. I got you help coming,” the caller said. “Stay with me, trooper.”

The caller noted that Hundley was breathing hard.

“This is horrible,” the caller said. “Why the heck didn’t that person move over?”

The scene on US 1 after the crash involving a North Carolina State trooper on Tuesday night. (Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17)

Law enforcement arrived on scene and the 911 caller can be heard pointing out the vehicle they said hit Hundley.

“Whatever that car is right there driving slow. I believe that’s him – on the right,” the caller said.

Troopers pulled over that vehicle and arrested the driver, Justin Venable, the Highway Patrol said.

Venable was charged with a series of felonies and received a $35,000 bond.

He posted that bond and spoke to CBS 17 Wednesday at his home.

Justin Venable speaks with CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley the day after the collision.

“I am very sorry for hitting him. Please forgive me. It wasn’t intentional or anything. Like I said it was getting foggy out and I didn’t see him. I hope he has a speedy recovery,” said Venable.

He admitted to CBS 17 that he had been drinking before the collision and said he didn’t realize he had hit Hundley until he was pulled over.

“There were two or three cars on my left side, so I couldn’t merge over. I passed the car, next thing I knew another trooper pulled me and told me I had hit an officer. I hadn’t realized that,” Venable said.

Venable is due in court Nov. 12.

