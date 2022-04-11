ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman from Fayetteville were killed in a high-speed crash while fleeing Sampson County deputies over the weekend, according to authorities.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. Saturday when a deputy saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed along N.C. 24, said Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Pope.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on the Dodge Challenger but the driver of the car sped away about two miles northwest of Roseboro.

Authorities said the Challenger was traveling at more than 100 mph when the driver lost control near Boren Brick Road, which is about 10 miles east of Fayetteville.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the Challenger came into a left curve while speeding and went off the road to the right. The car then hit “a driveway culvert with a small brick wall and became airborne.”

The Challenger slammed into a tree and flipped over on its roof, landing on private property in the area.

Highway patrol officials said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Ryan Andrew Squires, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, 24-year-old Leona Marie Heyward, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing a seat belt.