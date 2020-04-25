Troopers investigating after crash shuts down road in Angier

ANGIER N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a crash closed a road in Angier Friday evening.
N.C. 210 was closed in both directions for about an hour and a half, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. and the road reopened around 8:30 p.m.
CBS 17 is working to learn more about the crash and whether or not anyone was injured. This story will be updated.
