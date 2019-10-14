Truck driver killed in I-95 collision in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 74-year-old truck driver was killed when his tractor-trailer ran off the road following a collision on Interstate-95 in Lumberton late Sunday, police said.
Earl Johnson of Wade was driving a tractor-trailer on I-95 southbound near exit 19 around 10 p.m. when his truck struck another vehicle, Lumberton police said.
The tractor-trailer ran off the road and down an embankment.
Johnson was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
No other injuries were reported from the accident.
