RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – First we had the Brood IX cicadas of 2020, then murder hornets of 2021, and now we have the joro spider of 2022. The arachnoid is the latest insect to gain celebrity status.

Dr. Kelly Oten, an Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist of Forest Health at NC State, said the joro spider is similar to other garden spiders. They build large webs, capture prey, and they feed on them.

“This isn’t a spider that’s going to be harmful to people, that’s harmful to pets,” said Oten. The joro may even be helpful in keeping pests out garden.

A Japanese Joro spider, a type of golden orb-weaver, Trichonephila clavata, feeds on a small grasshopper in a forest near Yokohama, Japan. (Getty Images)

A paper published by a University of Georgia entomologist found the invasive spider is likely expanding their territory. The joro has already made Georgia and South Carolina home. It will likely make its way to North Carolina and the entire eastern seaboard, according to the paper’s author.

There have been at least two unconfirmed sightings of the spider in North Carolina with more likely on the way. However, a full invasion likely won’t happen overnight.

“This is something that’s going to take years and decades for them to expand their range, so it’s not something that we may see this summer but something to expect in the five to 10 year range most likely,” Oten said.

The professor said her advice to people is: try not to freak out.

“I know there’s been stories about them ballooning and falling out from the sky. If you’ve ever seen the ending to Charlotte’s Web, a lot of spiders do this. Little baby spiderlings make a little parachute and then go off in the wind,” said Oten.

The joro spider is a cousin of the golden silk spider. The UGA paper found the joro spider has a metabolism twice as high than its cousin. It also has a higher heart rate when exposed to low temperature and can better survive a brief freeze. All this makes it possible for the invasive spider to expand beyond warm or coastal areas.

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The spider has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year – a proliferation that has driven some unnerved homeowners indoors and prompted a flood of anxious social media posts. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

“If they do invade this area, it’s something that we’re probably just going to learn to live with,” said Oten.

Oten said the spiders are seen in forests, gardens, or porches with webs as large as 10 feet.

“It’s not going to be a situation where a spider the size of your face is coming at you. So, let them be. They’s just trying to be there doing their spider thing, catching their prey, trying to help you out,” Oten said.

If you see one on your porch and don’t want it there, Oten said the best thing to do is to relocate it to the garden where they’ll be happier. They will likely stick to the outside of your home. If they end up inside, Oten said it’s entirely by accident.

Oten said if she found one outside her home, she’d take a picture for social media and call over her neighbors to see it.

So far, it doesn’t appear the joro spider has a negative impact on ecosystems or the food chain.