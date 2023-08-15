RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms move through North Carolina Tuesday afternoon, thousands of Duke Energy customers have been left without power.

As of 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, over 67,000 customers in Durham County are without electricity, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map. In Orange County, over 11,000 customers are also without power.

In Raleigh, about 4,000 customers between I-440 and I-540 have reported power outages. Over 11,000 customers total in Wake County are without electricity.

Some areas east of Raleigh are now also reporting widespread outages.. Nearly 1,500 Duke Energy customers in Johnston County and nearly 1,000 in Franklin County are without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.