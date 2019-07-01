Two 15-year-olds charged with shooting teen in downtown Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 15-year-old boys were arrested after Sanford police said they shot another teen multiple times on Sunday.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Seventh and McIver streets after several gunshots were heard, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was flown to Duke University Medical Center for treatment.

Sanford police said two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody and charged on juvenile petitions with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

They are currently in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

