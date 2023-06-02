DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators have arrested and charged two teen boys in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old teen girl seriously injured in early April.

Around 1:55 a.m. on April 8, officers responded to a walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital. The girl had been shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Lawson Street and Ridgeway Avenue. The girl was treated and is recovering from her injuries.

On May 16, a 16-year-old boy was charged via juvenile petitions with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and possession of a handgun by a minor. He was already in secured custody and his petitions were served that same day, police said.

On May 24, a second 16-year-old boy was charged via juvenile petitions with the same charges in connection with this shooting. Officers arrested him Thursday and he was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator J. Eason at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29122 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.